Kancheepuram (TN) Feb 1 (PTI) The ancient Sri Kamakshi Amman temple and the Shankara mutt here have a divine and historical connection with Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Monday.

The Kanchi Shankaracharyas have been closely associated with efforts for a temple for Lord Ram at Ayodhya, he said, presiding over a function organised by the mutt to hand over contributions made by devotees to Treasurer of the Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Theertha Kshetra Trust Swami Govind Dev Giri.

Purohit recalled the role played by various Kanchi Acharyas for materialising the Ram temple till the present pontiff Vijayendra Saraswathi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pooja for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5 last year. The event coincided with the 86th Jayanthi Mahotsav of Jayendra Saraswathi.

In 1986, as per the instructions of then mutt head sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi, his successor Jayendra Saraswathi dedicated a beautiful silk ceremonial umbrella (Chatram) and two 'samarams' from Kancheepuram to Ayodhya.

"The Pandits sent by Sri Mahaswami stayed in Ayodhya for a week and recited Valmiki and Hindi Tulasi Ramayana in the precinct of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi as instructed by Sri Mahaswami," Purohit said.

In the early 90s, Jayendra Saraswathi took special interest to secure Janma Bhoomi for Sri Ram by bringing all concerned to a negotiating table and to make the dream of the temple there a reality, Purohit said.

His successor Sri Vijayendhra Saraswathi has given a call to all devotees to donate liberally and contribute to the fund for the construction of Ram Mandir, the Governor said.

Udupi Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teertha and Govind Dev Giri and others spoke on the occasion.

