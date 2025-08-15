Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Kanagana Ranaut on Friday offered prayers at Shri Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day and called for more films to be made on brave women like Jhansi ki Rani.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers, the BJP MP said, "I was reborn in a way after playing the role of Jhansi ki Rani. I learned about the freedom struggle and about the country. This role was like a rebirth for me after my image that had been tarnished by the film industry. More films should be made on such brave women of ours."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's Independence Day theme is 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

From Rajghat, PM Modi headed to Red Fort to hoist the tricolour and address the nation -- his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area, to the PM.

The success of Operation Sindoor was celebrated during the I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister addressed the nation. Following the PM's address, NCC cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers sang the National Anthem. (ANI)

