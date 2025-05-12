Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Kangra Airport has been reopened to resume civilian flights as tensions with Pakistan ease after the cessation of hostilities.

Kangra Airport Director Dhirendra Singh spoke to ANI and said, "The Kangra Aiport, which had earlier been closed for all civilian flights until May 15, has reopened from 10.30 am on May 12."

"We have assessed the requirements for all facilities. Therefore, the airport is for all civilian flights. It is a big relief for all the passengers, including tourists. 800-1000 passengers arrive at Kangra airport every day. It is a relief for all, including the tourism industry and the hotel industry."

The Centre had earlier ordered the closure of airspace along the northern and western borders until May 15 amid the four-day conflict with Pakistan.

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, the Kangra Airport announced that it would remain closed for all civilian flights until May 15.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMS) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

India reopened the 32 airports on Monday and restarted commercial air services.

The cancellations were made on instructions from the Indian Air Force (IAF). This marks a resumption of regular aviation activity across all previously restricted areas.

The move is expected to ease air traffic congestion and benefit both domestic and international carriers.

Earlier in the day, Army DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti and Director General Naval Operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, held a joint press conference and narrated how India's air defence preparedness has been firm and impregnable in the face of Pakistan's aggression.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

