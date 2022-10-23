Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Saturday registered an FIR against Kannada actor Chetan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The Seshadripuram police registered an FIR against Chetan on the basis of a complaint against him alleging that he made "derogatory" statements while commenting on the tradition of 'Bhoota Kola' depicted in the Kannada movie 'Kantara'.

On the complaint by a person named Shivakumar, the police have registered FIR Chetan under Section 505(2) of IPC.

Shivakumar, in his complaint, alleged that Chetan's statement would hurt religious sentiments and enmity between communities.

The police said that they would summon Chetan for questioning for further investigation.

The complaints were also filed against Chetan in other police stations including Dharwad.

Chetan in his comments on 'Kantara' movie said that the cultural existence of tribal mingled with Brahmanism.

He also said two are two different cultures and 'Bhoota Kola' is not Hindu culture.

This is the second time Chetan is facing criminal charges this year.

In February this year, he was allegedly arrested amid the hijab row in Karnataka allegedly for his objectionable tweets against a High Court judge involved in the trial. (ANI)

