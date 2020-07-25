Kanpur, Jul 25 (PTI) The family of a 27-year-old lab technician, who was kidnapped and later killed, on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Five people, including a woman and two friends of S Yadav, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 9,251 New COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai Records 1,080: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The man's sister Ruchi Yadav met Additional Director General (ADG-Police Headquarters) B P Jogdand and demanded a CBI probe into the case suspecting that there could be more people behind the killing.

She told the ADG that the police has failed to recover her brother's belongings, including a couple of bags, mobile phone, wallet and ATM card.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Mumbai, Warns of 'Bigger Spread' in the Metropolis.

The family members of S Yadav had earlier appeared before the media and claimed that they had thrown a bag containing Rs 30 lakh from a flyover to railway tracks in the presence of police and also did whatever the kidnappers demanded, but the accused did not free the victim.

Circle Officer Vikas Pandey had said that no ransom money was paid for his release in the presence of police and the allegation was not true.

Talking to PTI, the ADG said the statements of the victim's family members were recorded on Friday and Saturday.

"The inquiry couldn't reach to a conclusion whether or not any ransom was paid by the family of S Yadav," Jogdand said.

Ruchi and her mother stopped the ADG's vehicle while he was leaving their house in Barra and asked him to at least retrieve the victim's body, a police official on the condition of anonymity said.

"After being kidnapped, my son was locked in a room for four to five days at a place, which is hardly one and half kilometer away from my house," Yadav's mother Kusuma Devi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)