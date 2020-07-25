Mumbai, July 25: Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader, on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and urged to increase COVID-19 testing in Mumbai. Fadnavis further warned that in the absence of aggressive testing, there is a threat of a bigger spread in the metropolis. On Saturday, 10 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases in Dharavi to 2,529 including 2,155 discharges and 124 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with coronavirus. With the new COVID-19 cases and fatalities on Friday, the state's death toll went up to 13,132, while the total coronavirus cases touched 3,57,117. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state increased for the second day from 55.09 per cent to 55.99 on Friday, while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 3.68 per cent. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 54 deaths, taking up the toll to 5,984 and the number of coronavirus cases increased by 1,057 to touch 1,06,980. India Reports 48,916 New COVID-19 Cases, 757 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Mounts to 13,36,861, Death Toll at 31,358.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition & BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis writes to State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying, "COVID-19 testing in Mumbai should be increased. In the absence of aggressive testing, there is a threat of a bigger spread." — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

India reported a total of 48,916 fresh cases on Saturday after the country witnessed 49,310 new cases on Friday taking the total to 98,226 -- touching almost a lakh in less than two days. In the past 24 hours, 787 people died to the deadly virus. The total number of cases in India reached 13,36,861 while the death toll mounted to 31,388. A total of 8,49,432 COVID-19 patient have recovered. The total number of active cases are 4,56,071 cases. The ministry stated that the recovery rate is 63.53 per cent.

