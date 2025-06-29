New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi's Art, Culture, and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday announced that the Delhi government has made extensive arrangements to ensure a grand welcome for Kanwar Yatris, while highlighting the various initiatives taken to ensure a smooth journey for the devotees.

According to Minister Mishra, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has taken three main steps: Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to accounts of Kanwar Yatra committees, Free electricity upto 1200 units with 25 per cent reduction in security for electricity, and a 'single-window' clearance being made for permissions to install camps.

"The devotees will be given a grand welcome in Delhi. Three changes have been made at the direction of the CM. Direct Benefit Transfer will be done to the accounts of the Kanwar Yatra Committees. There will be no middlemen. 1200 units of electricity have been made free for Kanwar camps. The security for electricity has been reduced to 25 per cent. A single-window clearance has been created for permissions to install Kanwar Camps," Mishra told ANI.

Earlier, on June 25, after a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet, CM Rekha Gupta had announced new reforms to ensure efficient and dignified service to Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva), among them being DBT to the Kanwar Committees.

She emphasised that, "the move will enhance transparency and efficiency, ensuring better services for devotees. Only registered committees with valid PAN, bank details, and registration certificates will be eligible for the grant."

The Chief Minister further explained that Kanwar camps will be classified based on the tenting area and the number of days they operate. And committees will be eligible for a minimum grant of Rs 50,000 and a maximum of Rs 10 lakh.

CM Gupta informed that 50% of the grant will be given in advance, and the remaining 50% will be released only after the submission of the Utilisation Certificate (UC), verification with geo-tagged photos by the SDM or Tehsildar, and the completion of audit documents.In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar participated in the initial procession. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

