New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Slamming the Centre over passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill without discussion, Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said the government feels discussion should be outside Parliament.

"Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. Farm Laws passed without discussion. Repealed without discussion. Maybe Government feels discussion should be outside Parliament! Parliament they think is meant to pass laws not discuss laws! New vision Naya Bharat!" tweeted Sibal.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Bengaluru Family Robbed on Pretext of Administering Vaccine Against the New Virus.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Winter session.

However, due to the ruckus created by the Opposition, the Houses were adjourned for the day. (ANI)

Also Read | Redmi Note 11T 5G To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)