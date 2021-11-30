Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch the Note 11T 5G smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and other social media accounts, revealing its key specifications. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Redmi India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi Note 11T 5G To Be Launched Tomorrow in India; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be introduced as the successor to the Note 10T 5G phone, which was launched in July. It is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11, which was recently launched in China.

1⃣2⃣PM TOMORROW is #NextGenRacer's 𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏-ated time of arrival. The FASTEST 5⃣G smartphone from #Redmi ⬇️#RedmiNote11T5G is quick with those charming looks! ❤️ Catch the LIVE launch here⬇️https://t.co/lzWWNrVHKR — Redmi India - #RedmiNote11T5G (@RedmiIndia) November 29, 2021

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

For photography, the handset is expected to feature a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is likely to come in three colours - Matte Black, Stardust White and Aquamarine Blue. Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 OS and is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Coming to the pricing, the handset could be priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are said to be priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

