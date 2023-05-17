Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 17 (ANI): The famous Kapileshwar temple in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar is to be added to the protected monuments list of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), officials said on Tuesday.

Notably, the Gazette notification to bring Kapileshwar Temple to the Protected Monument list of ASI came on May 5. The decision was taken for the better upkeep and preservation of the structure.

The temple priests and local residents have also expressed their happiness over the decision.

"In my Office at Bhubaneswar last evening- Thanked Minister @kishanreddybjp for inclusion of KAPILESHWAR TEMPLE in ASI list of Protected Monuments Requested Minister for declaring KHANDAGIRI- UDAYGIRI CAVES as WORLD HERITAGE SITE, Am grateful," Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sadangi said in a tweet.

Sadangi also urged the Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy to declare Khandagiri and Udaygiri caves as 'world heritage sites'.

Sibaram Malia, the chief priest of Kapileswar temple, praised the efforts of the MP Aparajita Sadangi and the Union minister and said, "Due to the negligence of the state government, Kapileswar Temple has been damaged in many places. During the survey of ASI some portion of the architecture of the temple was again highlighted. So this Temple will now attract more tourists to Bhubaneswar like Lingraj Temple."

The 5th-century-old Kapileshwar temple was renovated by Gajapati Kapilendra Dev in the 14th Century and is well known for its exquisite carvings and gorgeous architecture, which are examples of the centuries-old custom of Indian temple buildings.

The Kapilesvara Temple is a fine example of the Kalinga style of architecture, which is known for its elegance and simplicity. It is a well-known tourist destination that attracts visitors and devotees from all across India and the world.

The temple serves as a reminder of the region's rich history as well as the profound religious and cultural roots of the people of Odisha.

Kapilesvara Siva temple, commonly referred to as 'Kapilesvar temple', is one of the oldest still-existing temples in the state of Odisha. Lord Shiva is worshipped at this temple under the name Kapilesvara which is situated in the Kapilprasad area about 1 km from the 11th-century-old Lingraj Temple of Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

