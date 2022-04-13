Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday compared Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and called the Congress "modern-day Muslim League" alleging that the state government committed atrocities against the Hindus.

His statement came after he was stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli town.

Also Read | Bullet Train Corridor: Longest Bridge on Narmada River in Gujarat to Be Completed by June 2024.

Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha national president, party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers among others were allegedly stopped from entering communal violence-hit Karauli on Wednesday. Police detained BJP leaders and workers including Surya at Hindaun-Mahua border, on the way to Karauli to meet victims of the April 2 violence that broke out after a religious procession was allegedly pelted with stones.

Surya, later at a press conference said that Aurangzeb's place has now been taken over by Ashok Gehlot. He also said Yuva Morcha will fight against the "appeasement policy" of the ruling Congress in the state.

Also Read | Punjab: Organs of 4-Year-Old Brain-Dead Boy Help Save Lives of Three Patients.

"This is Rajasthan and not Afghanistan. The state government should stop giving second-grade treatment to Hindus. I condemn the anti-Hindu and anti-India policy of the state," the chief of the BJYM said.

"Today's Congress is the modern-day Muslim League," he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, Surya said, "The way Indian Muslim League was dividing Hindus and committing atrocities against them, the same way, (Congress interim president) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot are continuing the same tradition like a modern-day Muslim League."

Surya said that nearly 300 years ago, Hindus had brought idols from Madan Mohan temple in Mathura to Karauli when Aurangzeb launched an attack. They had hoped that they would get protection in Karauli, he added.

"The atrocities against the Hindus in the state are increasing," Surya alleged adding that the victims here are persecuted and the guilty roam scot-free. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)