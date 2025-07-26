New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas and remembered the sacrifices of the jawans, who fought in the Kargil War with courage and valour.

PM Modi said that sacrifices made by the jawans will continue to inspire every generation.

"Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday also extended her greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens," the President posted on X.

On Friday, families of army personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War of 1999 gathered at Lamochen Viewpoint in Drass to pay heartfelt tributes to the heroes of the war.

The solemn event, organised to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, saw emotional recollections from family members of fallen soldiers.

Rajesh, the brother of a soldier who lost his life at Tiger Hill, recounted the poignant memories left behind in his brother's diary.

"My brother lost his life while serving the nation in the line of action at Tiger Hill. When we got news about the war, we wrote a letter to him, but he told us he wasn't involved in the action. After reading his diary, we learned he was in the war and lied to keep us from worrying. He wrote that he felt he wouldn't come down the hill and handed his diary to a friend before going up," Rajesh said.

Surekha Shinde, another family member, shared her pride and gratitude while honouring her brother, who served for five years before the Kargil War."My brother had been in service for five years before the war started. I feel proud coming to this place, and I thank the army for this invitation," she said.

The gathering at Lamochen Viewpoint served as a poignant reminder of the courage and selflessness displayed by Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. This War will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to the Kargil-Siachen sectors and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy.

The Kargil War lasted for more than 60 days and concluded on July 26, 1999, with a gallant victory for India. Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the command of the high outposts that were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during the winter months.

According to IAF, Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force's codename for its air operations during the 1999 Kargil War, was a trailblazer in many ways and proved that air power could decisively alter the course of battle without crossing international boundaries.

The operation was launched on May 26, 1999, marking the first large-scale use of air power in Kashmir since 1971 and demonstrating the effectiveness of limited air asset use in a localised conflict. (ANI)

