Kargil (Ladakh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Community and youth leaders of Kargil on Thursday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts made under the BJP government to transform the region which was "bereft of the progress" for decades, said an official press release.

"The youth of Kargil reiterated they would participate in nation building and work with commitment towards realizing the dream of making Bharat a developed nation," the release stated.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment Board of Indian Railways Provided 1.5 Lakh Jobs in 2022.

They came together in large numbers to support the Modi government's policies in Ladakh. They said that a wave of development has prevailed in the region ever since Ladakh was granted the status of a separate UT in 2019.

A multitude of Kargil residents, especially the youth, asserted these views while they joined a seminar on 'Role of Kargil in Nation Building and Opportunities' held by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) on Thursday (November 9) at Syed Auditorium in Kargil, Ladakh.

Also Read | Canada: Two Jewish Schools in Montreal Hit by Bullets Overnight, Police Launch Probe.

Speaking at the event, IMF convenor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that Kargil has a history of safeguarding India's honour and dignity and has been at the forefront whenever India faced any threat from its enemies.

"Kargil' s contribution during the Kargil war is unparalleled and this is the soil where India's strength and resilience emanates. Kargil is a symbol of Bharat's courage and might and from time to time the region has showcased India's indomitable spirit of oneness to the whole world, said Satnam Singh Sandhu," he said.

He also said that the contribution of Kargil residents during the Kargil war is indelible, as it proved crucial for India's triumph over the enemy.

"The Kargil war still lingers in the minds of every citizen of the country and the support provided by the locals to brave soldiers of the country cannot be forgotten," he added.

Sandhu further said, "Despite of its countless sacrifices and losses, the region was given a stepmotherly treatment affecting its growth and development. The tourism sector of Ladakh remained underutilised for decades. But now after becoming a separate UT, Ladakh is scaling new heights of development."

The IMF convenor said that the region is undergoing a "remarkable transformation" across all sectors after the historic decision to make it a separate UT by PM Modi in 2019.

"The government's spending has witnessed an upswing in the past few years and the budget has increased manifolds. Central University of Ladakh is being constructed at a cost of INR 750 Crores to provide quality education to the students within the UT," Sandhu said.

He added, "From infrastructure development, and education to connectivity and tourism, the development is underway across all sectors. Kargil youth have become the flagbearers of India's new path to inclusive development. Further, the current government is instrumental in creating new employment opportunities for Kargil youth and helping them become financially independent".

Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is also the Chancellor of Chandigarh University (CU), also announced the 'Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Scholarship' for the wards of Kargil war heroes, the release stated.

Divulging the details about the scholarship, Sandhu said that 20 Seats would be reserved for Kargil Martyrs for 3 Years at Chandigarh University.

"15 per cent Academic Fee Waiver for the Wards of Kargil Martyrs. 10 per cent academic fee waiver for the Wards of Defense Personnel who were injured in Kargil. The fee waiver would be applicable for the entire Course Duration and the total amount of Scholarship under this scheme would be Rs 25 Lakh," he said.

During the event, CU Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu also announced the scholarship for meritorious students of Ladakh under which any student from Ladakh who have passed senior-secondary and have scored more than 80 per cent marks from any CBSE Affiliated Board or College would be eligible for this scholarship for their higher education at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. As many as 25 seats will be provided per year under this scholarship, the release added.

On the occasion, IMF also honoured the families of Kargil war heroes and paid tribute to their contribution in safeguarding the nation from the enemy.

Sandhu said that their selfless service is etched in history and their stories of valour will be remembered and will keep inspiring our future generations. As many as 11 families of war heroes and five religious organisations were honoured on the occasion.

The local community leaders in Kargil said that the region witnessed unprecedented development after the historic step taken by PM Modi in 2019 which has helped the people of Ladakh to write new stories of success.

The Kargil youth reiterated the fact that "region was kept bereft of the development by previous dispensations despite heavy sacrifices made by the residents for the safety of the country from time to time".

They, however, succinctly conveyed the message that the "region saw a change after 2019 and the development in visible now on the ground level". They stated that the tourism boom and growth in exports are opening new opportunities in the region.

Mohammed Hassan Hundrmani, President Contractual Lecturers Association Kargil, said, "During the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured massive transformation in the education sector in Ladakh, and also started several flagship programmes, especially for the youth, for which the UT is highly grateful to him. In addition, transparency has been ensured in the administration and every other department. The annual budget for Ladakh has also increased to Rs 5,958 Crores for 2023-24 from some Rs 100 Crores after it became a UT in 2019".

Hassan further said that Kargil has always stood as India's strength, be it in times of war or developmental issues, but it is PM Modi who has ensured the development of the region.

"PM Modi has ensured implementation of various government schemes and policies in a far-flung area like Kargil with harsh conditions, which is a great achievement. The infrastructure development has witnessed a major boom. New medical colleges and institutes have been set up, and the construction of Central University of Ladakh at a cost of Rs 750 Crores is underway," he said.

Mohd. Ismail, President of All Kargil Ladakh Students Associations Delhi said "Central University of Ladakh is being constructed at a cost of Rs 750 Crores to provide quality education to the students within the UT and propagate the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' among the youth, the release stated.

The National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa in Leh has also been developed as the Centre of Excellence. He said that after 2019, 26 sports associations were registered in Ladakh and were affiliated with national associations to promote youth development and encourage healthy physical activity among youth of Ladakh.

"Our region was ignored for decades but our aspirations got new wings after 2019. It was a historic step taken by the PM Modi which is transforming the region. Our potential as tourist destination remained underutilised during previous governments but now everyone is witnessing the surge in the number of tourist arrivals here. We have better connectivity in terms of roads now and an plethora of projects are underway," he said, adding that our youth is committed towards the nation.

Bashir Ahmed Shakiri, the Vice Chairman Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) Kargil, said, "Kargil is an integral part of India, and its natives have played a key role in safeguarding the nation from the enemy while establishing the spirit of Nation First' in true sense. Every community in Kargil lives in harmony with each other. While the religions may differ, their teachings are the same. Their cultures may be different, but together we are a part of one nation".

He added, "With a call for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, PM Modi has further unified the nation together. He understood the aspirations of every community, especially the Minorities that had played the politics of appeasement for decades. PM Modi has provided scholarships to Muslim youth for higher education and low interest loans for promoting entrepreneurship in the Muslim Community. Due to PM Modi's initiatives, today entire India, Ladakh, and Kargil are progressing at a great pace, and contributing in nation building". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)