Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reached Bengaluru for his day-long visit to the southern state that is set to go to polls early next year.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, and Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary CT Ravi are among the dignitaries who welcomed the Union minister at HAL airport on his arrival in Bengaluru.

Union Home Minister is likely to discuss state cabinet expansion with the Chief Minister during his visit.

"Amit Shah is likely to visit Bengaluru on May 3 and I would try to use the opportunity to seek an audience to discuss cabinet expansion," Bommai said earlier.

Meanwhile, Minister of Cooperation Shah will inaugurate Nrupathunga University and NATGRID campus during his day-long engagement in various public events in Bengaluru.

The Home Minister is likely to start his day by paying tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi at 10 am in the city's Basaveshwar Circle.

Then he will lay the foundation stone of Nrupathunga University, formerly called Government Science College.

The college was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. From an undergraduate college, it started teaching postgraduate courses with a research programme and later received university status in 2020.

At the event, the Home Minister will participate in the e-inauguration of the forensic science laboratory in Bellari and later launch the E-Beat App.

At the noon, the Home Minister will inaugurate the Bengaluru NATGRID Campus in the city's Sathnur village.

At an event organized at 5.30 pm in Sree Kantheerava Outdoor Stadium, the Home Minister will participate in the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games-2021. (ANI)

