Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI): The proposed anti-conversion bill is likely to be tabled during the winter session of the Karnataka legislature, which is being held at Belagavi, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "A draft of the bill is ready and is under serious consideration."

He further said "It was aimed to ensure people of all the religions to profess their faith "peacefullly and harmoniously".

"The proposed bill is being formulated within the framework of the constitution," the minister said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the proposed Anti-Conversion Law that the state government intends to introduce in the winter session of Assembly is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that the people need not worry about the proposed Anti-Conversion Bill.

The chief minister said that the proposed law will not affect any religion, their practices and traditions that are guaranteed under the Constitution.

"Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism are constitutionally recognised religions. There would be no hindrance to the worship and religious practices of people belonging to any religion. The bill is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements," the Chief Minister assured.

He further said that religious conversion is not good for society. "The poor and vulnerable sections of the society should not fall for it. Conversions bring problems within the families. So, the bill is being proposed," he added.(ANI)

