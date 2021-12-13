Infinix Mobile India has officially launched the Note 11 Series today in the country. Infinix Note 11 Series consists of Note 11 and Note 11S smartphones. Both models will go on sale from December 20, 2021, via Flipkart. Infinix Note 11 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the Note 11S retails at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 64GB and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variants. The Note 11 will be available on December 23, while the Note 11S will be sold on December 20. Infinix Note 11 Series comes in haze green, mithril grey, symphony cyan, celestial snow, graphite black and glacier green colours. Infinix Note 11 Series India Launch Set for December 13, 2021.

Infinix Note 11 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth shooter and an AI lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera.

Infinix Note 11 (Photo Credits: Infinix Mobile)

Speed. Smoothness. Power. Everything you need to #OwnTheGame. The new Infinix NOTE 11S is the ultimate gaming weapon with OP features. 🎮Helio G96 gaming processor 🔥120Hz Refresh Rate ⚡33W Fast charge Sale starts 20th Dec, on @Flipkart https://t.co/tC5dP2ciXk pic.twitter.com/LEeLXo7GAu — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) December 13, 2021

On the other hand, Infinix Note 11S features a 6.95-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth shooter.

Infinix Note 11S (Photo Credits: Infinix)

At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G and a dual-band Wi-Fi. Infinix Note 11 Series comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery 33W fast charging support.

