Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Sunday announced the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly session.

Karnataka Assembly session will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 13 to 24, 2021.

The session will commence on December 13 and on the first day, the governor will address both the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. (ANI)

