Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI): Following an incident of fire in the premises of BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) office in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday visited the injured in hospital and have also ordered an probe.

The CM and Deputy CM were accompanied by Cabinet Minister Ramalinga Reddy and others while they visited Victoria Hospital where those injured in the incident were under treatment. They also visited the incident spot.

CM Siddaramaiah said that he has suffered to give those in the hospital the best available treatment adding that he has also asked the Commissioner to do an enquiry into what happened.

“There was a meeting happening in the quality control room and then a fire broke out in the other place. Then people came out shouting. The meeting was happening on the top floor and smoke covered the whole place. When they tried to escape the fire, they sustained some injuries. People have sustained around 15 to 30 per cent burns. Doctors have suggested 48-hour observation and have said if the burns are less than 40 per cent then there is no fear of death. I have suggested all 9 patients be treated in ICU and also I have suggested them to give the best available treatment and save them. Even though hands and faces have burns, luckily eyes have no injury”, the CM said.

He further said that anything about those under treatment can be said only after 48-hour observation.

“I have asked Commissioner to do an enquiry why this happened, police also will file FIR. All enquiry will be done, at present, as they're under 48-hour observation, we can't say what happens, as of now it looks like all of them will be alive, doctors are the right people to look at the situation, can only say after that”, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that now the focus is to provide the injured the best treatment adding that investigations will also happen.

“Technically, we are focusing on providing the best treatment to the injured, we have suggested the same to officers, and also asked doctors to give proper treatment, investigations will happen, no need to discuss those things now”, Shivakumar said.

A fire broke out today in the premises of the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) office in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, eight people were injured and have been sent to hospital.

“The incident took place around 5 PM. 8 people got injured and they have been sent to hospital. Fire tenders are present on the spot. Cause of fire will be known after investigation,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said. (ANI)

