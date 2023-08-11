Kolkata, August 11: Renowned physicist and Padma Bhushan recipient Bikash Sinha died at a Kolkata hospital on Friday. He was 78. A former director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, Sinha was suffering with various age-related ailments for quite some and was admitted at the hospital for the last couple of weeks, his family members said. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhusan in 2010. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Monsoon Session: State Government Stands With Farmers, Will Not Let Them Suffer, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

In her condolence message, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Sinha as an illustrious son of Bengal in the field of knowledge. "Saddened to know about the untimely demise of the great scientist Bikash Sinha. An illustrious son of Bengal, this talented nuclear physicist made us proud by his contributions to not only the world of knowledge but also the on-going public life. We could confer on him our highest state award 'Banga Bibhushan' in 2022, and his personal presence on the dais inspired us. We could give him 'Rabindra Smriti Puraskar' too in 2022. I convey my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, students, and admirers," she said. India Weather Forecast and Update: Heavy Rainfall To Continue Over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya During Next Five Days, Says IMD.

Shri Bikash Sinha Ji will be remembered for his monumental contribution towards science, especially in the field of nuclear physics and high energy physics. His passion towards furthering a vibrant research ecosystem was noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2023

Saddened to know about the untimely demise of the great scientist Bikash Sinha. An illustrious son of Bengal, this talented nuclear physicist made us proud by his contributions to not only the world of knowledge but also the ongoing public life. We could confer on him our highest… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 11, 2023

Bangabibhushan is an award introduced by the Chief Minister for acclaimed personalities from various field in the state on lines of the Padma awards. Sinha was a specialist in nuclear physics, high energy physics and early universe cosmology. He led the first representing team from India in the European Organisation for Nuclear Research in Geneva.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).