Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): A few days after the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah came to power, the state government job of Nutan Kumari, wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, has been terminated with the government ordering to cancel all the recruitments carried out on contract basis by the previous regime.

With the BJP condemning the decision, Congress has clarified its move saying she was one among those whose job had been terminated in the natural course since she was taken on a contract basis for the tenure of the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai in Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | Egypt Unveils Ancient Workshops Used to Make Mummies.

"Due to the communal hatred of PFI, a terrorist organisation nurtured by the Congress party has removed the wife of Praveen Nettaru from service. Our government had provided the job of DC of Mangalore to the wife of Praveen Nettaru, who was killed by the PFI goons. It is condemnable," BJP said in a tweet.

Nuthan lost her job as the Congress government ordered to suspend all the previous government's recruitment on a contract basis.

Also Read | Bihar: Strongmen Fire in Air To Scare Road Accident Victim's Family Near Patna, FIR Registered.

Notably, a notification issued on September 29, 2022 had stated that Nuthan Kumari M, wife of Praveen, has been hired for a 'Group C' post in the Chief Minister's Office on a contract basis.

The notification of her recruitment claimed that she would be in service until either Basavraj Bommai continues to be the Chief Minister or any new order related to her job is issued.

However, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP president said he would appeal to the Chief Minister to continue Nuthan's job.

The murder of Praveen Nettaru, which took place on July 26 last year in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, had sent shock waves in the state.

Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons, as part of PFI's agenda to strike terror among members of one community and create communal hatred and unrest in the society with the aim of furthering its goal of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

The initial chargesheet was filed by the NIA on January 20 this year. The NIA had then stated that the PFI had formed secret 'hit squads', 'Service Teams' or 'Killer Squads' to kill its 'perceived enemies' and targets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)