Patna, May 27: Following a road accident, strongmen in the Naubatpur area near Patna fired several rounds in the air in front of the victim's house to terrorise the family, an official said.

An FIR has been registered against two persons named Jalandhar Singh and Ajay Singh following the incident. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media wherein two persons could be seen firing several rounds in the air. Bihar: Man Killed in Celebratory Firing at Wedding in Chapra, Probe On.

The incident took place on Saturday after both sides got involved in a heated exchange of words at Khaira village under Naubatpur police station. Soon, Jalandhar Singh and Ajay Singh came in a Fortuner SUV and fired several rounds in the air.

The complainant, Umesh Kumar, said that Jalandhar Singh alias Pintu Singh had rammed his car into his son Piyush Kumar a few days ago. The victim sustained a fracture on the leg and is presently recuperating at a hospital in Bihta. Bihar: Narrow Escape for Patna Council President Sanjana Devi After Three Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire at Her in Purnea.

"The women from the accused person's family were threatening us. When my wife and other relatives retaliated, they called Jalandhar Singh and Ajay Singh who fired several rounds in the air to frighten us. After we called the local police, they fled from the spot," Kumar said.

Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj, the SHO of Naubatpur police station, said: "By the time we reached the spot, the accused had fled from there. We have seized an SUV from the spot. We are investigating the matter and scanning the CCTV footages from the area."

