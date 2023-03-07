Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): After the Karnataka high court on Tuesday granted interim anticipatory bail to Channagiri BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa in a bribery case on Tuesday, party workers gave him a rousing welcome.

Virupakshappa was absconding for five days after his son was arrested along with 4 others while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs.

The BJP MLA has been given interim bail with the condition of a Rs 5 lakh bond and surety.

The bench also directed him to appear before Lokayukta within 48 hours.

Earlier this month, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. Over Rs 1.7 crore cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office, Lokayukta officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Virupakshappa said that the money found in the raid was his "earned money".

"It was our earned money. I have not done any illegal transactions as president of KSDL. We kept the money from our groundnut plantation and crusher at home. This money was discovered during the Lokayukta raid. I have a document for that money and I will give it," he said.

He further said that he would not quit the party even after the party expelled him from the primary membership.

"However, I will not quit the BJP. I will prove my innocence in the case and I will get a clean chit in a legal battle. BJP is my mother party," he added. (ANI)

