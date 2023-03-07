Gopeshwar, March 7: A professor was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly making indecent remarks against members of the Bhotiya tribe in an article shared on social media, police said. Bhagwati Prasad Purohit, who teaches at a college in Haridwar, was arrested from his residence here, DSP Natasha Singh, who was probing the matter, said.

Members of the community, wearing their traditional attire, held a protest on March 4 demanding the professor's immediate arrest, police said. In his article, Purohit had allegedly made an abusive reference to Bhotiya women, police said. Samajwadi Party Leader Manish Jagan Agarwal Arrested for ‘Indecent' Remarks Against Richa Rajput on Social Media.

He had been booked under 153A/469 of the Indian Penal Code and 3(1)(x) of the SC/ST Act, they said. Purohit was involved in a similar controversy earlier when he made indecent remarks against Baba Sahab Bhimrao Ambedkar and was subsequently jailed, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)