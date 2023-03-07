Agra, March 7: In a shocking incident, a man attacked his estranged wife and her lover with a sharp weapon in Amgodar village while they were sleeping late Saturday night. The lover died on the spot while the woman was severely injured in the attack. The accused has been arrested, said police. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Beheads Wife’s Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Lonjo Village.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Som Karan Yadav (27), a resident of Kota Golhaiya police village under the Lalapur police station. He used to work as a labourer while living in Amgodar village. As per the reports, the accused and his wife, Nirmala, were married but were on bad terms. Their married life went further downhill when she started an illicit relationship with Yadav. Ghaziabad Horror: Man Murders Wife’s Lover, Chops Body Into Eight Parts Across Khoda Colony; Arrested.

The accused knew of their relationship and was upset over it. They often fought over this. One day, he threw Nirmala out of his house. Following this, she started living with Yadav in his hut. On the fateful day, the accused went to their hut with a sharp weapon and brutally stabbed Yadav, killing him. He also inflicted severe injuries on Nirmala. She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

