New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri @BSBommai met PM @narendramodi. @CMofKarnataka," tweeted Prime Minister's office today.

Yesterday, Bommai met the Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi. (ANI)

