Faridabad, November 11: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man was shot dead and his friend was critically injured in an open fire by unknown assailants. The incident took place in AC Nagar in Faridabad on Wednesday.

As per the report published by Indian Express, The deceased, identified as Mushtaq, 27, and his friend Mubarak, 26 were shot by unknown assailants, who had arrived on a motorcycle. As per the report, Mushtaq was hit by five bullets and Mubarak had shot in his thigh. Victims were rushed to a hospital. Mushtaq' However' succumbed to death during the treatment, while Mubarak is still in critical condition. The assailants fled the spot. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire at Security Forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in Srinagar.

As per the complaint filed by Mushtaq's brother, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act . The crime branch of DLF is processing the investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).