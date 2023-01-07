Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released a logo and mascot of the National Youth Festival to be held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12.

The CM thanked the Government of India for allowing Karnataka to host this year's National Youth Festival and Khelo India University Sports meet. The State has made all arrangements to host the youth festival on a grand scale.

On being asked about the meeting of young elected representatives, Bommai said, "On this occasion, there was a discussion on the arrangements for the event, and it was decided to hold a meeting of young legislators, MPS' and other elected representatives. The Railway Board agreed to attach special coaches for the youths coming to Hubballi-Dharwad from different parts of the country."

On being asked about Champi Chikka, Bommai said, "Similarly, Inbam of Bengaluru who has created 'Champi Chikka', was selected as the mascot and he will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000."

"This has the design of an elephant and it will show that Karnataka has the highest number of elephants in the country. It will also showcase global climate change, achieving the goal of sustainable development, and world peace, and the rapid strides of India and its youths in the fields of sports, startups, creativity, and education," Bommai added.

On being asked about 'Vikasit Yuva-Vikasit Bharat', Bommai said, "The theme of this year's Youth festival is 'Vikasit Yuva, Vikasit Bharath', and over 7500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate in this event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open this festival in Hubballi on January 12 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda."

In a function held virtually on Saturday, Union Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Youth Empowerment & Sports Anuraj Singh Thakur, Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment & Sports C Narayana Gowda and noted Kannada actor and Tara Anuradha were present.

Union Youth Empowerment & Sports Department's Secretary Mitha R Lochan, State Youth Empowerment & Sports Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad, and others were also present. (ANI)

