Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a comprehensive push for strengthening law and order in the state.

Addressing a gathering of senior police officials, the Chief Minister revealed that the government has approved the recruitment of 4,411 police personnel, with appointments expected to be completed within the current year.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to upholding the rule of law, Siddaramaiah stressed that no individual--regardless of status or influence--should take the law into their own hands.

"Be it anyone, rich or poor - no one is above the law. In cases of provocation or hate speech, action must be taken. Even if a formal complaint is not lodged, take suo motu action wherever necessary," he said.

He issued a strong directive to police officials to ensure that no atrocities occur against women, farmers, or children under any circumstances. He called for the complete eradication of child marriage and underscored the need to prevent crimes against children.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of proper case registration and diligent investigations.

"Cases that warrant FIRs must be registered accordingly. If a 'B' report is necessary, file it--but the quality of investigation is crucial. A strong investigation includes timely FIRs, proper evidence collection, and striving for higher conviction rates," he stated.

Highlighting the rising threat of cybercrime, Siddaramaiah urged law enforcement agencies to treat such cases with seriousness and precision. "Cybercrimes are increasing, but detention rates remain low. High-quality investigations are essential to deliver justice. Whatever shortcomings exist in the department will be addressed," he assured.

Chief Minister directed senior police officers to routinely visit police stations and review registered cases. "Officers should not be confined to their offices--they must step into the field and evaluate the real situation on the ground," he said.

Reiterating his administration's commitment to a drug-free Karnataka, Siddaramaiah warned of strict action against medical stores involved in illegal drug sales. "If any medical stores are found selling drugs, their licenses should be immediately cancelled," he asserted. (ANI)

