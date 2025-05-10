Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a high-meeting on Saturday to review the law and order situation and citizen safety measures in the state.

The meeting, held at Vidhana Soudha, was attended by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister Priyank Kharge, senior state police officers, all District Collectors (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and Police Commissioners of municipal corporations.

Addressing the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah issued a strict directive to officials, emphasising stringent action against spreading fake news. "Strict measures must be taken to curb the spread of fake news through media and social media platforms," CM stated.

CM added, "Nothing is more important than the law and order of the state. The safety of the people should be the top priority."

The CM instructed officials to take firm action: "Take stringent action against those spreading fake news and submit a report."

CM also directed that mock drills be conducted at key locations and emphasised continuous monitoring of illegal stockpiling and black marketing to prevent artificial price hikes of essential goods.

CM Siddaramaiah also issued the following directives during the meeting: Implement strict security measures while maintaining law and order. The CM directed that officials must be prepared at all times and that guidelines should be prepared at both the state and district levels.

According to directives, mock drills must be conducted at essential locations, and enhanced security must be ensured at national-level vital places. Media and social media must also be monitored strictly to prevent the spread of fake news. Social media platforms should be continuously under surveillance, and action must be taken against those spreading rumours.

Additionally, CM advised strong measures against fake news, with continuous fact-checking. Official clarifications regarding misinformation should be issued at the source, and intelligence systems should be strengthened. Security at public service centres should be reinforced. Constant monitoring of illegal stockpiling and black marketing must be ensured, and attempts to artificially inflate prices of essential items should be prevented. (ANI)

