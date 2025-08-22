Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he will join Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Rally' in Bihar on August 29.

"Rahul Gandhi ji took out a yatra in Bihar. I am going to join it on 29th August," CM Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also announced that International Booker Prize 2025 winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate the world-famous Dasara Mahotsav on September 22, 2025.

"Winner of the International Booker Prize 2025, Banu Mushtaq. will inaugurate the world-famous Dasara Mahotsav on 22nd September 2025. Vijaya Dashmi will be celebrated on 2nd October. He (Union Minister Rajnath Singh) has also been invited," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jamalpur on Friday as part of the sixth day of the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which seeks to raise concerns over alleged voter fraud.

CPI (ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the yatra is focused on addressing issues of vote theft and the alleged inaction of the Election Commission, despite submission of evidence pointing to fake voter entries.

"We presented several proofs of fake voters, but the Election Commission has taken no action despite numerous complaints. The way the SIR [Special Intensive Revision] is being conducted, it will definitely reduce voter numbers. Around 65 lakh votes have already been excluded. Imagine how many more voters will be deleted once documentation is completed. This yatra is focused on addressing vote theft," Bhattacharya said.

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib also alleged foul play, saying, "The BJP's 'chor sarkar' must be removed. Rahul Gandhi has exposed their fake vote tactics with proof. With the support of the youth, the BJP has no option but to resort to jailing opponents."

The 16-day yatra aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of vote chori (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

The Yatra, continuing for the sixth day, reached Jamalpur earlier today.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is the latest effort by the opposition to highlight concerns over voter disenfranchisement and electoral transparency in the lead-up to the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. (ANI)

