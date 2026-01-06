Ballari (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday assured that he will look into the procedure of providing a job to the kin of Rajshekhar, who died in the Ballari violence, while visiting the grieving family of the victim.

"We have consoled the family (of Rajshekhar who died in the Ballari violence)... The party is standing with the family. I'll see what the procedure (to provide a job for the family member) is and what procedures were followed in the past to give a job to a family member. I'll take your suggestions (on providing a contractual job)..." he said.

Moreover, Shivakumar told the media that the accused, including the gunman, have been arrested, outlining that the Home Minister will ensure everything is taken care of.

"I visited Rajshekar's house. The incident was shocking. I share the family's grief, and the party is standing with them. Regarding the issue of employing the deceased's family, we will review the position and aim to proceed in accordance with the legal framework. The law is doing its job. Everyone, including the gunman, has been arrested... The Home Minister will take care of everything," he said.

Earlier, Shivakumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating unrest. Shivakumar stated that the opposition is "restless and trying to do something," while assuring that the state government is committed to maintaining law and order.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said, "I am going to Bellary today. There should be peace in our state. BJP is restless and is trying to do something." He emphasised that the government is monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action to prevent further disturbances.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that the incident report has not yet arrived and said he will raise the issue with the Home Minister in Bengaluru regarding the handover of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"JD(S) and BJP are doing politics over this issue. An investigation is currently underway. Let the report come; I will speak after that. Today, I will discuss with the Home Minister in Bengaluru about handing the case over to the CID," he added. (ANI)

The violence erupted during preparations for the unveiling of the Maharishi Valmiki statue at SP Circle in Ballari. (ANI)

