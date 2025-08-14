Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday called BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan the "father of corruption" during a heated exchange in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after Narayan allegedly insulted Energy Minister KJ George.

"You and your party are the father of corruption. You could not win even a single seat in Ramanagara district, but you are insulting our leader from the minority community," Shivakumar said during a debate on fertilisers in the House.

The confrontation began when Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy intervened in a speech by BJP MLA Arvind Bellad to correct some facts.

Ashwath Narayan then presented his own version, prompting KJ George to counter him for providing false information. Narayan called George incapable and inefficient, which enraged Shivakumar.

"It is you who is incapable. Your party is sitting in the opposition because you are inefficient," Shivakumar retorted. "You and your party are the father of corruption. We have won 135 seats because of your corruption. You were there in Ramanagara as the district-in-charge minister, but your party could not even get a deposit. You could not win even one seat in the district. It is you who is incapable."

After the session reconvened, Shivakumar addressed the House, saying, "KJ George is our leader, I won't tolerate insult to him. I can't tolerate such insults as the Party President. I have been a legislator for eight terms, and I have worked with stalwarts such as Ramakrishna Hegde, Veerendra Patil, Deve Gowda, Bommai, J H Patel, SM Krishna, Yediyurappa, Basavalingappa, K H Ranganath, K H Patil, M C Nananiah, D B Chandre Gowda and many others."

He added, "I am hot-blooded too, but the aggression needs to be used where needed. No one can tolerate damage to self-respect. I have worked under K J George, and it is my duty to stand by him. Hence, I spoke impulsively. My words may not have been appropriate as I spoke in anger. I am not defending it as correct. But it is important to respect every member of the House." (ANI)

