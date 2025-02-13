Mandya (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): At least five people were injured after a state transport bus collided with a tree under the Krishnarajpete rural police station area in Karnataka's Mandya, said police officials on Thursday.

The police said that all the injured have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The bus was on its way back from Alenahalli to Krishnarajpete.

"Five were injured after the state transport bus collided with a tree under the Krishnarajpete rural police station area. All the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment," according to the Superintendent of Police of Mandya.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

