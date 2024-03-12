Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated the Congress government's dedication to fulfilling its promises, highlighting the implementation of various programs and guarantees.

CM said, "We fulfilled our promises from the day we took the oath. We have implemented five guarantees in eight months and have spent Rs 36,000 crore and directly deposited it."

He was speaking after distributing benefits to the beneficiaries and inaugurating the convention of the beneficiaries of government guarantee schemes at Chamarajanagar.

"It is the aspiration of the constitution that power and wealth should be distributed among all in the society. The Congress government has formulated programs as per the aspirations of the constitution and guarantees are provided. Ours is the only government that has fulfilled its promises," he said.

"4.5 crore people are beneficiaries of our five guarantees. We are giving 45 thousand to 50 thousand rupees per year to every family in the state. Why is the BJP opposing this? Shouldn't the people of the country get government benefits?" he further questioned.

The CM further emphasized that his government had disbursed Rs 36,000 crore directly to beneficiaries, benefiting 4.5 crore people from 1.20 crore families.

"We have given Rs 36,000 crore to 4.5 crore people of 1.20 crore families. 59000 crore rupees are provided for guarantees in the next year. 1.20 lakh crores are provided in the budget for the development of the state," he said.

The CM also condemned the superstitious belief that Chief Ministers visiting Chamarajanagar would lose power, stating that his visit only strengthened his position.

"The superstitious belief that we will lose power if we visit Chamarajanagar is an insult to the people of the district. My chair gets safer with every visit to Chamarajanagar," he said.

He further urged the public to empower their candidates so the BJP doesn't get a chance to change the constitution.

"The followers of Manusmrithi who want to change the constitution and Manusmrithi itself is our enemy. BJP should be defeated miserably so that they don't get a chance to change the constitution. Please empower me by giving victory to our candidates," he appealed.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts and senior officials were present. (ANI)

