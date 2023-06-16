Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Slamming the Congress government in Karnataka for dropping chapters on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said that the decision was taken on the orders of Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP state unit chief said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to remove portions of Swatantryaveer Savarkar from the textbook and that was done.

"During Bharat Jodo yatra, Rahul Gandhi insulted Veer Savarkar two-three times. Congress had said that they will insult Savarkar further if they come to power and that's what they're doing in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi asked Karnataka Chief Minister to remove portions of Savarkar from the textbook and that was done," Bawankule said.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the revision of Social Science and Kannada textbooks for classes 6 to 10 in state schools, dropping chapters on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar among others.

On dropping Hedgewar from the textbooks, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said that whatever changes the previous government have done last year have been changed.

"Syllabus on KB Hedgewar has been dropped. Whatever changes they (previous govt) have done last year, we have changed it and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year," said Madhu Bangarappa, on the revised textbook syllabus.

"Hedgewar chapter has been taken out. Whatever was manipulated has been omitted and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year. All the details will be available very soon," the Education minister added. (ANI)

