Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI): Karnataka Government suspended K Ramchandra Rao, Director General of Police (DGP), Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, with immediate effect, after his objectionable video went viral.

Rao, a 1993-batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer, has been suspended pending inquiry.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 20, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

As per the statement, the suspension order, issued under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, mandates that Rao will continue to receive subsistence allowance during the period of suspension.

He is barred from leaving the headquarters or performing any official duties without the State Government's written permission, the order stated.

Also Read | Davos 2026: Maharashtra Secures Record INR 14.5 Lakh Crore Investment MoUs on Opening Day of WEF Annual Meeting.

The state government cited that the officer's conduct, as evident from the videos widely broadcast on media platforms, caused embarrassment to the government and violated service conduct rules.

An inquiry has been ordered to examine the matter in detail.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a mother and son were killed in a collision with a college bus while they were on their way to school on Bengaluru's Vivekananda Main Road on Monday, police said.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Sangeeta (37) and her son Partha (8). Both were natives of Andhra Pradesh.

Sangeeta was working as an assistant at the Army Public School. She had two children, who used to go to the same school. She was on her way to school with her son at around 6:30 am.

At this time, a private college bus collided with her while crossing the road. The mother and son died on the spot due to the force of the accident. Ashoka Nagar police visited the spot and conducted an investigation.

The bodies have been sent to Boring Hospital for a post-mortem. The bus driver is still at large after the accident. The police are searching for the driver, Sunil, who is absconding. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)