Mumbai, January 20: The silver rate in India has scripted history on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as the white metal shattered previous records to cross the monumental INR 3,00,000 per kilogram mark in several major cities. Scroll down to check silver rates in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

Building on the momentum from a massive rally yesterday, silver prices have continued their upward trajectory, driven by unprecedented global demand and a shift in investor sentiment toward safe-haven assets. In the national capital, silver is currently retailing at INR 3,05,100 per kg, reflecting a steady climb. Southern markets, particularly Chennai and Hyderabad, are seeing even higher premiums, with prices touching a staggering INR 3,18,000 per kg. Silver Rate Today, January 19, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today: January 20, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 3,05,000 Mumbai INR 3,05,000 Chennai INR 3,18,000 Hyderabad INR 3,18,000 Bengaluru INR 3,05,000 Ahmedabad INR 3,05,000 Kolkata INR 3,05,000 Pune INR 3,05,000 Kerala INR 3,18,000 Vadodara INR 3,05,000

Silver Rate Today: Key Drivers of the Super-Rally

Global Safe-Haven Buying: Much like gold, silver is benefiting from geopolitical uncertainty and economic volatility in Western markets.

Much like gold, silver is benefiting from geopolitical uncertainty and economic volatility in Western markets. Industrial Demand: With the rapid expansion of solar energy and 5G technologies, the industrial demand for silver has reached a deficit, pushing global spot prices toward the USD 100 per ounce threshold.

With the rapid expansion of solar energy and 5G technologies, the industrial demand for silver has reached a deficit, pushing global spot prices toward the USD 100 per ounce threshold. Budget Anticipation: With the Union Budget 2026 approaching, there is significant speculation regarding changes in import duties, prompting bulk buyers to secure stocks at current levels.

With the Union Budget 2026 approaching, there is significant speculation regarding changes in import duties, prompting bulk buyers to secure stocks at current levels. Domestic Wedding Season: High demand for silverware, coins, and traditional jewelry in the ongoing wedding season has kept local markets tight. Silver Rate Today, January 18, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

While the rally is historic, some analysts are sounding a "red flag" warning. Technical indicators such as the RSI (Relative Strength Index) are showing a bearish divergence on daily charts, suggesting that the metal is currently "overbought." Retail buyers are advised to exercise caution, as a price correction or consolidation could occur if global profit-booking begins.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).