Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the state government will extend all cooperation to preserve a folklore museum set up by PR Thippeswamy at the University of Mysore.

Speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of Thippeswamy organized by PR Thippeswamy Foundation here on Saturday, Bommai said, "The late artist had linked folklore to painting and built the museum. The BBMP Commissioner will be instructed to name any road in Bengaluru after the noted artist Thippeswamy who had the strength to inspire the coming generation."

"The need of the hour is to preserve it. The government will extend the cooperation to hold an endowment lecture and art exhibition in his name," Bommai added.

Highlighting the importance of life, the Chief Minister said, "Today they are celebrating the birth centenary of Thippeswamy and this shows how important his life was. Every individual is blessed with some special character and understanding that will help them to understand the person. There will be lots of diversions in life and those who will decide their way leave their footsteps behind."

"The lives of artists are tough. The works of Thippeswamy are exemplary and influence the Malnad region. The late artist not only did painting but also built a museum. The name of Thippeswamy who enriched folklore must remain forever," the CM Bommai added. (ANI)

