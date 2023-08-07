Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI) Karnataka Governor's office has written a letter to Chief Secretary asking for a probe and action into the corruption allegations levelled against Agriculture minister N Chaluvarayaswamy by seven officers of the department.

This comes after the Agriculture department officials wrote a letter to the Governor’s Office to look into the issue. The officials alleged that the minister demanded bribe of Rs 6 to 8 lakh.

The officials have also threatened to 'end their lives by consuming poison' if necessary action is not taken into the matter.

Responding to the letter received from officials, Karnataka Governor’s Secretariat asked the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Vandita Sharma, to look into the matter.

“7 officers of Agriculture department, joint agriculture secretaries, and officials from Mandya, Malavalli, Krishnarajapete, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Srirangapattana and Maddu have levelled corruption allegations against Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy. We have attached allegations copy along with this letter,” the letter from the Karnataka Governor’s Secretariate said.

"Joint agriculture directors of different taluks of Mandya district have written to me that the minister has demanded Rs 6-8 lakh from officials. If such corruption is not stopped, officials stated that they would consume poison. Immediately, look into this matter and act accordingly," read the letter written by the Governor to the Chief Secretary.

Notably, during the Karnataka assembly election campaign, Congress took on the BJP, alleging a 40 per cent commission demanded by public representatives and officials for public works.

Agriculture minister, N Chaluvarayaswamy, however while responding to the corruption allegations, said that he is not aware of it.

“I am not aware of the letter, I don't know about the letter or who wrote it. When I asked the Joint Director, he said that it was a fake letter as none of them have such powers,” Chaluvarayaswamy claimed.

“Many people are searching and waiting to create confusion about me. If there is any mistake or such things, I will direct the secretary to investigate the matter and the letter,” he said.

The minister further said that he wants to know the truth and suggest an investigation.

"The more we target, the brighter we become. In Mandya district, the joint director has neither spoken to nor visited any assistant directors or spoke about money matters," he said.

"I have not spoken in any district, can you do it in my district? It’s a task for some people to wake up in the morning and target me even without having their breakfast. I don't mind, I will do my job,” he added. (ANI)

