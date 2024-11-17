Kolar (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that the state has gone bankrupt due to financial mismanagement and improper administration.

"I do not claim that the state has gone bankrupt due to the guarantees, but due to financial mismanagement and improper administration, the treasury has been depleted, pushing the state into a debt trap," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Also Read | 'Misleading and Malicious': Election Commission Takes Serious View of Video Posted by Jharkhand BJP; Asks CEO To Take Action.

Kumaraswamy raised serious concerns over the state's financial management.

"Massive tax collections are taking place in the state. Since coming to power, this government has consistently increased taxes and charges. The government claims Rs52,000-Rs60,000 crore is spent annually on guarantees, but where is the remaining taxpayers' money going? Shouldn't they answer this?" he questioned.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge Likens BJP and RSS to Poison; Says 'Poisonous Snake Should Be Killed'.

He further elaborated, "Stamp duty and registration fees have been increased. Liquor prices have been hiked. Electricity has become costlier. Year after year, tax collections are increasing, yet there is zero development. They are neglecting development under the pretext of guarantees. Even AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge himself said that the government has no money to fill potholes in Bengaluru. If that's the case, where is all the tax money collected from people going?"

Kumaraswamy criticized the government for mismanaging welfare schemes. "11 lakh BPL cards are being converted into APL cards. This means the government is snatching away food from 11 lakh families. People are questioning this move. The central government has not reduced the supply of rice to the state. Due to the state government's errors, APL cardholders now have to purchase rice at higher prices. Isn't that true?" he asked sharply.

He continued, "Initially, they promised free benefits for all. Then they added conditions. Now they are playing a BPL and APL drama to shift the burden from the government. Rs52,000 crore is being spent annually on five guarantees. That's fine. But using taxpayers' money for guarantees is one thing--what happened to the money collected through tax hikes? The state government is now taking loans of Rs1.5 lakh crore. Who will repay these loans? Who will pay the interest? Ultimately, the burden will fall on the people," he warned.

Kumaraswamy expressed anger over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inspect Karnataka's guarantee schemes, even offering to arrange a flight for him.

"What will the Prime Minister do after coming here? Everyone knows what is happening in the state. Whether or not the Prime Minister visits, we are already monitoring the situation here. If the CM wants to file cases against BJP leaders, let's see him do that. But first, he should fix the state's problems," he remarked sarcastically.

Kumaraswamy accused the government of creating confusion over the Waqf property issue. "Farmers' lands and temple properties are being declared as Waqf assets because of the government. This controversy needs to be resolved by the government itself. Even the Waqf minister has publicly admitted that they are acting on the Chief Minister's directions. The video of his statement has gone viral. In such a situation, the Chief Minister must step in and address the confusion," Kumaraswamy urged.

"The government has caused this chaos. Only farmers' lands are being labeled as Waqf properties. This has created fear among the public. However, no action has been taken against influential individuals who have illegally acquired Waqf properties. The government must put an end to this. Their deliberate actions to create unrest are a serious crime," he asserted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)