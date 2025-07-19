Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has clarified that trial court orders in the legal battle between former Microsoft India executive Lathika Pai and the tech giant can be published by third parties, dismissing concerns over a possible blanket publication ban.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, in an order dated July 14, observed that while the trial court's language might initially seem to bar publication, a closer examination reveals that the restriction is applicable only to Pai herself.

"The phrase 'nor publish the order of the Court' must be interpreted in the context of the plaintiff. It indicates that the plaintiff is restrained from publishing the order, not that the order is barred from being published altogether," the High Court explained.

Pai had approached the trial court in Bengaluru alleging that she was compelled to resign from Microsoft following an extended, unresolved internal investigation related to a project she oversaw. She claimed the four-year probe--left inconclusive--damaged her professional reputation.

Microsoft has categorically denied the allegations.

Initially, Pai filed her civil suit in the Delhi High Court, but later withdrew it after Microsoft contested the court's territorial jurisdiction. She then refiled the matter in a Bengaluru court.

On June 9, Microsoft submitted to the trial court that it would preserve all relevant documents. The court took note of this assurance and directed Pai not to publicise Microsoft's undertaking or the court's order until further notice.

In response, Pai filed a writ petition before the High Court, challenging the restrictions placed on her.

Senior advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi and advocate IS Devaiah represented Pai, while senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa and advocate Mohammed Shameer appeared for Microsoft in the High Court proceedings.

