Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28 (ANI): The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Ranya's stepmother, H P Rohini, challenging Kannada actor Ranya Rao's detention under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974 (COFEPOSA) Act.

The divisional bench led by Justices Anu Sivaraman and K. Rajesh Rai heard the petition.

The High Court postponed the hearing to September 2 at the request of the lawyers representing the Central Government.

Ranya Rao was granted conditional bail on May 20 by the Economic Offences Court in an alleged connection with a gold smuggling case. Despite the bail, she is in custody under the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act) case.

Earlier, on August 11, Ranya Rao's stepfather, Ramchandra Rao, who was sent on compulsory leave, was reinstated as Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement and his leave was withdrawn.

In a notification, Government of Karnataka stated, "The order of compulsory leave with respect to Dr K Ramachandra Rao, IPS is hereby withdrawn and the officer is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement in the upgraded vacant post."

"The post of Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement is declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic offences, Bengaluru under Rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules 2016 as included in Schedule II of the said rule," Under secretary to government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said.

DGP Ramchandra Rao was sent on compulsory leave in March after the actress was arrested in a gold smuggling case. Rao, who is due to retire in May 2026, was sent on compulsory leave in May 2025 after his step-daughter Ranya was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport, allegedly with Rs 12.56 crore worth of unaccounted-for gold bars.

The 34-year-old actress was accused of smuggling gold from Dubai by using special privileges accorded to family members of senior IPS officers.

On March 3, 2025, the DRI had intercepted Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 14.213 kg of concealed 24-carat foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 12.56 crore.

A search of her residence resulted in the recovery of Rs 2.67 crore in unaccounted Indian currency and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore.

The ED investigation has revealed that Ranya Rao, in active collusion with Tarun Konduru Raju and others, orchestrated a well-structured operation for smuggling gold into India.

"Gold was procured from suppliers based in Dubai, Uganda, and other jurisdictions, and payments were made through hawala channels in cash, thereby circumventing legal financial systems. False customs declarations were filed in Dubai (Dubai Customs deceleration attached for reference), fraudulently declaring the destination of gold shipments as Switzerland or the USA, while the actual travel of the gold smugglers was to India," said the ED in a statement.

"Dual sets of travel documents were used-- one for the declared export destination and the other for their actual arrival in India, to evade scrutiny and facilitate smuggling through Indian airports," ED said.

Further, ED investigation has revealed that the smuggled gold was then sold within India in cash to jewellers and other local entities, and the proceeds were subsequently laundered through further hawala remittances abroad to finance repeat consignments for smuggling more gold into India.

"Evidence retrieved from the seized mobile phones and forensic extraction of digital devices has revealed detailed coordination with foreign gold suppliers, hawala operators, and Dubai-based customs agents. Ranya Rao's involvement in generating, possessing, and circulating proceeds of crime was further corroborated by her digital footprint, which includes invoices, export declarations, foreign remittance records, and recorded chats establishing her active role in the smuggling syndicate," said the ED. (ANI)

