Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said coronavirus cases are on the rise in all states and it was an indication of beginning of the second wave, as he called on people to exercise caution.

Noting that 8 to 10 states have more active cases and there are about 2.84 lakh cases in Maharashtra, 24,000 in Kerala, and about 19,000 in Karnataka, he said, "It is clear that the second wave has begun. So if we don't curb activities the danger is imminent."

The minister urged the people to compulsorily wear masks and follow social distancing. The state's positivity rate of 1.6 per cent is more than the national average which is not a good sign, he said.

"We should take this seriously. More than 1 lakh tests are being conducted every day," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

The Minister said Covid-19 containment restrictions are already in place and the government will take more stringent actions in coming days.

"Have requested the Chief Minister to take necessary measures to prevent spread of infection in educational institutions and CM himself will take action in this regard," he added.

On vaccination coverage among health care workers and front line workers, Sudhakar said Bidar has achieved 113 percent, Dharwad 107 and Gadag has achieved 103.

Whereas Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkot, Davangere and Koppal have achieved 61, 64, 65 and 65 percent respectively.

"So far, 2,22,377 frontline warriors have been vaccinated with the first dose. 3,34,110 healthcare workers have been given the 2nd dose," he added.

So far 16.18 lakh senior citizens aged above 60 years have been inoculated, 4.70 lakh people aged above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated.

He further said in 2 to 3 days the state will receive 12 lakh more doses.

