Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], August 17 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday urged Covid recovered people and their family members to voluntarily get evaluated for Tuberculosis (TB).

Dr K Sudhakar was speaking at Vidhana Soudha after launching the special TB test drive which will be held across the state from August 16 to August 31.

Also Read | Dasara 2021 Celebrations in Karnataka to Remain Low-Key Affair, Only COVID-19 Negative Jumbos Allow to Participate in Festival Event.

"We have initiated a special drive to evaluate post-covid complications in people who have been recovered from Covid-19 infection. There are more than 28 lakh people in the state who have recovered from the infection. Since both Covid-19 and TB infect the lungs we have launched this special drive to ensure early detection of TB in people who have recovered from COVID-19," said the State Health Minister.

"People who have recovered from Covid-19 should voluntarily get themselves evaluated for TB. If it is detected at an early stage treatment will become easier", Sudhakar added.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Curfew Hours To Be Relaxed in Shillong from August 18, Says CM Conrad Sangma.

"Since 2017, 75 lakh suspected cases have been identified and 88 per cent of them have been tested. About 3.9 per cent have been detected with TB. Due to the pandemic, the TB evaluation drives have been slightly hit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a vision to make India free from TB by 2025 and our state government is working towards this goal," he further stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)