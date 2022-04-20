Shivamogga (K'taka), Apr 20 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday indicated that the State government is contemplating strong action against those involved in rioting similar to the situation in Delhi where bulldozers razed down structures allegedly belonging to rioters.

He said he would discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

"There is thinking about it, Chief Minister too has said there is thinking on those lines. We will have to take strong action against those involved in riots," Jnanendra said in response to a question on use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas of Delhi against people who allegedly indulged in rioting.

Speaking to reporters here, he said suitable action would be taken against those who feel that law and rules are not applicable to them.

Bulldozers were used in Delhi to demolish structures in areas of Jahangirpuri, a drive against encroachments which, some allege, was against those into rioting.

Jahangirpuri witnessed violent clashes, arson and firing between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident sustained injuries in the clashes.

In response to a question whether the Karnataka government would take a decision in line with Uttar Pradesh, where the administration has ordered againt taking out religious processions without permission, the Home Minister said he would discuss this with Chief Minister Bommai.

"When fair or processions happen, some elements may throw stones from somewhere causing disturbance to peace and order. Uttar Pradesh has taken a decision. I will also speak on this to the Chief Minister," he added.

Amid violence during festivals in some States, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be held without permission.

