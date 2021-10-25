Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Karnataka reported 388 new COVID-19 cases, 586 recoveries and five deaths on Sunday, said the state's health department.

The total cases in the state climbed to 29,85,986 including 8,711 active cases.

With new recoveries in the state, the total recoveries touched 29,39,239.

The death toll in the state is 38,007. Karnataka's case fatality rate stands at 1.28 per cent and the positivity rate on Sunday was recorded to be 0.32 per cent.

Of the five deaths reported on Sunday, four were from Bengaluru Urban and one was from Tumakuru. (ANI)

