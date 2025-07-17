Gadag (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): A man has accused his wife and her family of forceful religious conversion in Karnataka's Gadag district.

Police stated that the couple had been in a relationship for three years before registering their marriage under the Special Marriage Act in 2024.

Also Read | Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra: Drivers Demand Reduced Commission Rates, Fixed Base Price Like Local Cabs and Implementation of Aggregator Policy by State Government.

The victim claimed that five months after their marriage, they also held a second wedding ceremony conducted as per Islamic traditions, during which, he alleged, he was converted without his knowledge and under duress.

The Victim alleged that his wife and her family had repeatedly threatened him with a false rape case if he refused to convert.

Also Read | Parasnath Singh Murder: JDU Leader Rakesh Kumar Alias Bhola's Father Found Dead in Bihar's Rohtas Area; Land Dispute Suspected Behind Killing.

Rohan Jagadish, Superintendent of Police, Gadag, responded to the situation by stating that no formal complaint has yet been filed, despite the matter receiving widespread attention online.

"A video of an issue between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl surfaced on social media. According to the initial information, they have known each other since 3 years, got married on 26th November, 2024 and registered it in Gadag Sub Registrar Office... 5 months later they decided to get married as per the Muslim traditions and the video circulated on social media. Initial allegations were that there was some conversion in the case the boy was called to the police station, and he denied of any grievance. Investigation will be done in the matter... We will register an FIR if there is any complaint in the case," Rohan Jagadish said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)