New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday permitted mining firms to export their excavated iron ore from mines in three districts of Karnataka- Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took into consideration the stand of the Central government and lifted the curb on the export of iron ore.

Also Read | India Now Among Top 25 Countries Exporting in Defence Sector, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It asked the firms to observe the conditions imposed by the authorities.

Recently, the Centre supported the plea of miners from Karnataka to allow them to export their stocks of iron ore, saying the situation has improved since the ban was imposed in the state due to illegal mining and encroachment upon forest land.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

The apex court in its judgement said, "We grant appellants permission to sell already excavated iron ore stock etc. in three Karnataka districts and permission granted to allocate iron ore by entering into direct contracts without resorting to e-auction. Permission granted to the applicant to export iron ore produced in Karnataka to countries abroad but in terms of Government of India policies".

The order was passed on pleas of mining firms seeking the lifting of curbs on the sale and export of iron ore imposed earlier on account of rampant violations.

The mining companies had sought resumption of iron export from mines of these three districts of Karnataka saying the Centre and the CEC both have favoured their pleas.

The apex court has been passing orders since 2009 on a PIL filed by NGO 'Samaj Parivartana Samudaya', which had alleged various irregularities in mining activities in the state.

In 2012, the top court banned the iron ore exports from Karnataka to prevent environmental degradation and to ensure that the mineral resources of the State are preserved for future generations as part of the concept of intergenerational equity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)