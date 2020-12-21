Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday warned hotels and party halls of strict action if they allowed mass gatherings on Christmas and the New Year. The directive was intended to check the spread of COVID-19.

"Strict action will be taken against hotels, party halls and organisers who allow mass gatherings on Christmas and the New Year. We request people to continue wearing masks," said Sudhakar.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,194 new coronavirus cases, 1,062 discharges and five deaths, the state health department said. With this, the total number of positive cases now stands at 9,09,469. There are now 14,497 active cases in the state, while the death toll stands at 12,009. (ANI)

