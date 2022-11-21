Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): A Karnataka BJP MLA has allegedly been beaten by angry villagers in Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday when he was on his way to express his condolences to the family of a woman who died in an elephant attack.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA from Mudigere, MP Kumaraswamy's clothes were allegedly torn by locals of Hullemane village when he visited them following the death of the woman in the elephant attack.

The villagers alleged that the MLA did not respond properly to provide relief to the people from continuous elephant attacks.

As per the information, the woman succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Locals say their village is being continuously attacked by elephants. They held the local administration and the MLA responsible for these attacks alleging that he did not do anything concrete to provide relief to the people from the elephant attacks.

Informing about the incident, the police said they took the MLA to their vehicle to protect him from the angry villagers. Later in a video, Kumaraswamy was seen in a torn shirt and heard saying that the attack on him was well-planned and there was not adequate police security.

Meanwhile, with increasing attacks by elephants and other animals on crops and villagers, Mudigere taluk coffee growers president Balakrishna has sought the Union Government's intervention to keep wild animals under control. He also demanded a special task force to tackle the elephant menace.

Kumaraswamy has been elected from the Mudigere seat thrice in 2004, 2008, and 2018. (ANI)

